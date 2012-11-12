FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares ease 0.2 pct as U.S. concerns dominate
November 12, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares ease 0.2 pct as U.S. concerns dominate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to market open)
    CANBERRA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged down
0.2 percent early on Tuesday after a subdued session on Wall St,
with investors cautious as they wait to see if a political deal
can be reached to head off U.S. spending cuts and tax hikes
early next year.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index declined 10.8 points
to 4,437.2 points at 2319 GMT. It slipped 0.3 percent on Monday.
    Shares in Incitec Pivot Ltd surged 5.8 percent
after the company said it expected its margins to recover this
fiscal year after its annual profit before one-off items slumped
24 percent. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ticked up 0.1
percent to 3,987.2 in early trade.
   
    
     

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
