FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares fall 1.5 percent to 7-week low
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 13, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares fall 1.5 percent to 7-week low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to closing levels)
    CANBERRA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped 1.5
percent on Tuesday, the biggest one-day loss since July 23, with
miners and banks dented further in the afternoon session as
investors become increasingly concerned about the euro zone debt
crisis and fiscal woes in the United States.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 68.2 points to
4,379.8 and hit a seven-week low, according to the latest data.
It slipped 0.3 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.3
percent to 3,970.6.

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.