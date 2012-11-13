FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares fall to 7-week low on euro zone, U.S. concerns
Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
November 13, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares fall to 7-week low on euro zone, U.S. concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, comments)
    CANBERRA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1.5
percent on Tuesday, the biggest one-day loss since July 23, with
miners and banks dented further in the afternoon session as
investors become increasingly concerned about the euro zone debt
crisis and fiscal woes in the United States.
    "Everytime the headlines are covered by political harm and
public uncertainty, it just means that investors remain nervous
and cash remains on the sideline," said Akshay Chopra, an
investment analyst at Karara Capital.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 68.2 points to
4,379.8 and hit a seven-week low. It slipped 0.3 percent on
Monday.    
    Despite a 4-month high in iron ore prices, top miner BHP
Billiton Ltd declined 1.6 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd
 was down 1.7 percent.
    Rare earth firm Lynas Corp sank a further 9.0
percent following the previous session's fall, after it reopened
after a capital raising to fund its Malaysian plant.
    The banking sector also dropped broadly, led by No.3 lender
Westpac Banking Corp, which retreated 2.2 percent. The
biggest lender, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, slipped
1.2 percent.
    Top insurer QBE Insurance Group plunged 7.5
percent, extending losses in the previous session after rating
agency S&P revised its outlook from stable to negative and the
insurer cut its full-year profit outlook.  
    "There have been a number of negative announcements in the
last few days (like QBE), and I think that's still washing
through," Chopra said.
    Shares in Australia's Seven West Media Ltd, owner
of the top-rated Seven Network, surged 11.2 percent after the
group announced plans to pay down debt and reduce corporate
expenses. 
    Incitec Pivot Ltd jumped 3.8 percent after it said
it expected margins to recover this fiscal year after its annual
profit before one-off items slumped 24 percent. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.3
percent to 3,970.6.

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
