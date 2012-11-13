FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares steady after selldown
November 13, 2012 / 11:26 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares steady after selldown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched up 0.1 percent early on Wednesday, steadying but not recovering any significant ground after the market’s steep fall to a seven-week low, with top miners and banks posting gains.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 3.7 points at 4,383.5 by 2316 GMT. It dropped 1.5 percent to 4,379.8 on Tuesday, its lowest close since late September.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 3,954.3. New Zealand retail sales volumes fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in the September quarter, 30, against expectations for a rise of 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)

