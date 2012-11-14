FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rise 0.2 pct as banks gain
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 14, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares rise 0.2 pct as banks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday, coming off seven-week lows as top banks gained in cautious trade.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 8.6 points to 4,388.4, according to the latest data. At one point it hit a low of 4,372, its lowest since Sept. 28. It dropped 1.5 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 3,955.6. New Zealand retail sales volumes fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in the September quarter, against expectations for a rise of 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.