Australia shares fall on Wall St, BHP Billiton drops
November 14, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares fall on Wall St, BHP Billiton drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.8 percent on Thursday with BHP Billiton leading losses and Wall St fell to its lowest since late July on uncertainty over U.S. budget negotiations and an escalation of violence in the Middle East.

BHP Billiton dragged on the index, dropping 1.5 percent as it looks to control costs in a softer iron ore market.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 36.6 points lower at 4,351.8 by 2324 GMT. It dropped inched up 0.2 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3 percent or 11.6 points to 3,944. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

