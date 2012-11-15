FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen steadying after fall, iron ore supports
November 15, 2012 / 10:56 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen steadying after fall, iron ore supports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

CANBERRA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
steady on Friday, drawing support from a rise in iron ore prices
and more signs China's economic growth is bottoming out, but
held back by concerns about the U.S. fiscal stand-off and the
euro zone debt crisis.   
    
    * Local share price index futures edged up 0.1
percent to 4,357, a 7.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent to its weakest
close in two months on Thursday.  
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.1
percent to 3,947.2 in early trade.
    * On Wall Street, U.S. stocks were little changed as the
prospect of a drawn-out battle over impending tax and spending
changes kept investors wary, while retailer Wal-Mart tumbled
after disappointing sales.
    * Copper steadied on Thursday, as signs that a slide in
China's economic growth may have halted were countered by
concerns about a recession in the euro zone and looming deadline
for a deal on U.S. spending cuts and tax increases. 
    * Spot iron ore prices hovered at their highest in nearly
four months, supported by firming steel demand in top market
China that some traders say could sustain a recovery in iron ore
through the early part of 2013.     

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2240 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1353.33     -0.16%    -2.160
USD/JPY                   81.13       -0.01%    -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.5945          --     0.005
SPOT GOLD                 1715.9       0.04%     0.710
US CRUDE                  85.45       -1.01%    -0.870
DOW JONES                 12542.38    -0.23%    -28.57
ASIA ADRS                117.34       1.24%      1.44
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                         
        
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang and Victoria Thieberger;
Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
