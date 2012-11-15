Australia shares inch down in early deals

SYDNEY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched down 0.1 percent early on Friday, with bank stocks falling on worries about the U.S. fiscal stand-off and the eurozone debt crisis, but miners made small gains on higher iron ore prices and optimism on China’s growth outlook.

Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia led losses, falling 0.9 percent. Top miner BHP Billiton Ltd edged up 0.2 percent, and Rio Tinto Ltd was 0.3 percent higher.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 2.8 points lower at 4,346.5 by 2329 GMT. It fell 0.9 percent on Thursday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 3.2 points to 3,948.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong and Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)