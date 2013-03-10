FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen higher at open, capped by metals
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 10, 2013 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen higher at open, capped by metals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected
to open higher on Monday after strong jobs data pushed the Dow
Jones industrial average to another record closing high,
although weaker metal prices could see mining stocks act as a
brake on the market.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to 5,143, a 19.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Friday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 4,364.0 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks closed out a historic week with another day of
gains on Friday, as the Dow hit yet another record close on a
payrolls report that surpassed even the most optimistic
forecasts. 
    * Copper fell due to a stronger dollar, bucking a trend in
surging global equities markets as commodities investors worried
about increasing supply of the metal and lower demand. 
   * BHP Billiton Ltd said it was concentrating on
about 10 assets as it looked for opportunities to divest to cut
debt and simplify the business. 
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2201 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1551.18      0.45%     6.920
USD/JPY                   95.96       -0.06%    -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.0488          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1577.54      0.00%     0.000
US CRUDE                  91.79       -0.17%    -0.160
DOW JONES                 14397.07     0.47%     67.58
ASIA ADRS                137.57       0.36%      0.49
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                    
  
  * Wall St climbs on jobs, S&P up for 9th week out of 10  
  * Brent crude slips, high-prices RINs boost US gasoline 
  * Gold flat after payrolls, palladium upon demand hope 
  * Copper falls on dollar, increasing supply weighs    
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.