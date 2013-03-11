Australia shares flat, miners drag

(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move) SYDNEY, March 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.1 percent in morning trade on Monday as weak iron ore prices hit miners, offsetting optimism on Wall Street after the Dow Jones reached fresh record highs. Blue chip iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 1.2 percent and 1.9 percent respectively. Fortescue Metals Group lost 1.4 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 index was 6.3 points lower at 5,117.6 by 0012 GMT. The index rose 0.3 percent on Friday. Credit Suisse equity strategist Damien Boey said investors were cautious about the direction of monetary policy and the Chinese economy, a major driver of the Australian resources profits. "That's what people are trying to marry up, they've seen the Chinese data over the weekend, and it's been a little bit below their expectations and so miners aren't doing very well and the rest of the stocks seem to be pretty patchy at the moment," he said. Official Chinese data released at the weekend showed inflation at a 10-month high in February while factory output and consumer spending were weaker than forecast. Financials were mixed, with National Australia Bank Ltd rallying 0.7 percent and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd up 0.6 percent. Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp fell 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. Gold miners were slightly firmer. Newcrest Mining Ltd rose 0.3 percent and Resolute Mining Ltd jumped 3.9 percent. Gold ended last week with a slight gain, after data showed improvement in the U.S. economy but not enough for the Federal Reserve to halt its stimulus, analysts said. Iron ore prices were steady on Friday but were on track for a third consecutive week of losses as well-stocked Chinese steel mills mostly kept their hands off spot cargoes with steel demand yet to pick up pace. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.1 percent or 6.2 points to a fresh all-time high of 4,360.2. STOCKS ON THE MOVE * Woodside Petroleum Ltd jumped 1.4 percent after the oil miner said its $40 billion Browse liquefied natural gas plant, originally planned for a stretch of the northwestern Australian coast, will likely be built offshore as a floating LNG plant after years of delays and controversy. (0005 GMT) * Leighton Holdings Ltd climbed 1.5 percent after the company signed a 2-year contract with Thiess for civil works on Gorgon Project. (0005 GMT) (Reporting By Thuy Ong and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Stephen Coates)