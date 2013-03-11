FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen inching up to new 4-1/2 high
#Hot Stocks
March 11, 2013 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen inching up to new 4-1/2 high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Australian shares are set to climb to fresh 4-1/2 year highs on
Tuesday, with offshore markets having shrugged off worries about
patchy Chinese growth and European uncertainty.
    
    * Stock index futures pointed to a higher opening,
rising 0.1 percent to 5,161.0, which was a 14.1-point premium to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.5
percent on Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 pct
in early trade.
    * Wall Street rose modestly on Monday, lifting the Dow to
another record and giving the S&P 500 its seventh straight
advance as early weakness enticed buyers. The gains briefly
lifted the benchmark S&P 500 index to its highest intraday level
since October 2007.
    * Copper edged higher on Monday as demand for metals from
Chinese consumers and a pullback in the U.S. dollar helped
offset mixed Chinese economic data. Gold firmer, but iron ore
eased.
  

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2133 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1556.22      0.32%     5.040
USD/JPY                   96.29        0.03%     0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.0611          --     0.012
SPOT GOLD                 1581.45      0.24%     3.710
US CRUDE                  92.03        0.09%     0.080
DOW JONES                 14447.29     0.35%     50.22
ASIA ADRS                139.05       1.08%      1.48
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Dow ends at a record again, S&P in 7th straight gain    
  * Brent crude slips on weak Chinese industrial data      
  * Gold up after mixed China data, U.S. equities eyed    
  * Copper weighed down by patchy China data, stronger $ 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
