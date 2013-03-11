FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares inch up, banks firm
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 11, 2013 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Australian shares inch up, banks firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Mar 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.1
percent after a modest rise on Wall Street overnight, with local
financial stocks firmer, while building products group CSR Ltd
 fell 3 percent after a profit downgrade.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 11.7 points to
5,158.6 by 2330 GMT, with investors keeping an eye on consumer
sentiment data due out later. The index rose 0.5 percent on
Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent, or 10.7 points, to a fresh all-time high of 4,377.3.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong and Michael Sin; Editing by Richard
Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.