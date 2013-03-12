Australia shares flat, financials offset by weak miners

(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move) SYDNEY, March 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were little changed on Tuesday as a boost in financial stocks was offset by a weak mining sector due to lower metal prices. Financials were led by National Australia Bank, up 1.4 percent, while top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia rallied 1.1 percent to all time-highs of A$70.89. Westpac Banking Corp bucked the trend, slipping 0.2 percent. "It looks as if it's an echo of U.S. trading overnight where the finance sector was the best performing sector," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 4.3 points to 5,151.2 by 2359 GMT, with investors keeping an eye on consumer sentiment data due out later. The market closed up 0.5 percent on Monday. Overnight on Wall Street, the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index extended its winning streak to seven sessions and touched its highest intraday level since Oct. 15, 2007 while the Dow Jones industrial average closed at a record peak. The positive action in the United States was not fully reflected locally as mining stocks lost ground on falling metal prices. Copper slipped to a week's low on Monday, as disappointing data form China and concerns about Italy dented risk appetite while a strong dollar pressured prices, but demand for metals from Chinese consumers helped erase losses. Blue chip miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd lost 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent respectively. Rio Tinto has slowed progress of its multi-billion investment in Guinea's untapped Simandou iron ore deposit and slashed staff, government sources in the West African country said on Monday. "Volatility (in trading) has increased but the uptrend has lost momentum since 20 February," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. "At this stage we look like seeing more of this behaviour." The Australian market is up around 11 percent for the year so far, underpinned by strong earnings and growing optimism about the global growth outlook. Defensives were mostly firmer. Coles-owner Wesfarmer Ltd climbed 0.7 percent while rival Woolworths Ltd rose 0.4 percent. Top telecoms provider Telstra Ltd moved in the opposite direction, slipping 0.2 percent. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 10.6 points to a fresh all-time high of 4,377.2. STOCKS ON THE MOVE * CSR Ltd lost 1.9 percent to A$2.12 after the building products group posted a profit downgrade. (2359 GMT) (Reporting By Thuy Ong; Editing by Editing by Shri Navaratnam)