Australian shares flat, miners offset by banks

SYDNEY, March 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares opened flat on Wednesday after a mixed lead from Wall Street overnight saw a rebound in metal prices which boosted miners, but gains were offset by falls in financials.

Blue chip miners all rose, with Rio Tinto up 0.8 percent and BHP Billiton Ltd 0.6 percent.

Financials all fell with National Australia Bank losing the most, down 0.8 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1 point to 5,116.9 by 2317 GMT. The index fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent, or 9.4 points to 4,369.3. (Reporting by Michael Sin; Editing by Stephen Coates)