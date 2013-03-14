FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares down 1.2 pct after jobs data, miners hit
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 14, 2013 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares down 1.2 pct after jobs data, miners hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1.2 percent on Thursday, the biggest percentage loss in eight days, with miners hit hardest by sinking iron ore prices while market sentiment was dented by a strong jobs report which reduced chances for a rate cut.

Data showed Australian employment soared by 71,500 in February, far above any forecast and the biggest increase in over a decade, which were seen as almost ruling out any cut in interest rates before the middle of the year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 60.2 points to 5,032.2, according to the latest data. It fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rallied 0.9 percent, reaching an all-time close high of 4,381.1, after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said it expected to keep interest rates at a record low in 2013. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.