Australian shares rise; financial stocks lead as miners ease
#Hot Stocks
March 14, 2013 / 11:21 PM / 5 years ago

Australian shares rise; financial stocks lead as miners ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, March 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.5 percent in early trade on Friday, led by financial stocks after the U.S. Dow Jones index extended its run of record highs, but gains were capped as weak metal prices hit mining stocks.

Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia rallied 1.1 percent to lead big bank stocks higher.

Global iron ore miner BHP Billiton Ltd slipped 0.2 percent and rival Rio Tinto Ltd lost 1.2 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 26.3 points to 5,058.4 by 2310 GMT. The benchmark fell 1.2 percent on Thursday, its biggest loss in eight days.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent, or 11.9 points, to 4,393.3, reaching a fresh all-time high. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)

