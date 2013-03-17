FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen lower on Cyprus uncertainty, metals
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 17, 2013 / 10:26 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen lower on Cyprus uncertainty, metals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
start lower on Monday on uncertainty about the impact of a
proposed bailout for Cyprus, an end to Wall Street's run gains
and weaker metal prices that are expected to cap mining stocks.

    * Local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent
to 5,099, a 21.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark had rallied 1.8 percent on
Friday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.7
percent to 4,357.7 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks slipped on Friday, ending the Dow Jones
industrial average's longest winning streak since 1996 as
investors paused just below the S&P 500's record high. 
    * Copper fell with appetite for risk waning after mixed
economic data from the United States, while rising stocks of the
metal in China reinforced uncertainty about future demand. 
    * The euro skidded lower in Asia early Monday as news that
Cyprus would have to tax depositors as part of a bailout plan a
was taken as setting a dangerous precedent that at worst could
ultimately risk bank runs elsewhere in the region. 
    * The government of Australian state Queensland has sold a 9
percent stake in the country's largest rail freight company
Aurizon Holdings Ltd for A$806 million ($830 million).
 
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2157 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1560.7      -0.16%    -2.530
USD/JPY                   94.5         -0.8%    -0.760
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.9912          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1591.84      0.00%     0.000
US CRUDE                  93.41       -0.04%    -0.040
DOW JONES                 14514.11    -0.17%    -25.03
ASIA ADRS                137.28      -0.28%     -0.39
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Dow retreats from 10-day rally; JPMorgan weighs         
  * Oil gains on weaker U.S. dollar                        
  * Gold rises to 2nd wkly gain, action light before Fed  
  * Copper falls as mixed U.S. data dampens demand prospects
 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.