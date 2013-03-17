FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares drop on Cyprus deal uncertainty
#Hot Stocks
March 17, 2013 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

Australian shares drop on Cyprus deal uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, March 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped 1.7 percent on Monday as uncertainty about the impact of a proposed bailout for Cyprus, an end to the Dow Jones industrial average’s 10-day rally and weak metal prices hit mining and financial stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 86.8 points to 5,033.4 by 2309 GMT. The benchmark had added 1.8 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day rise in eight months.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.8 percent at 4,351.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
