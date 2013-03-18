Australian shares retrace some losses, banks firm

(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, March 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.7 percent in early trade on Tuesday, partly recovering steep losses in the previous session caused by market concerns about a bailout plan for Cyprus.

Finanancial stocks led gainers, with the top lender, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia rising 0.9 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 34.6 points to 5,050 by 2309 GMT. The benchmark dropped 2.1 percent on Monday, its largest one-day fall in 4 weeks.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was trading flat at 4,341.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)