FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares retrace some losses, banks firm
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 18, 2013 / 11:21 PM / 5 years ago

Australian shares retrace some losses, banks firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, March 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.7 percent in early trade on Tuesday, partly recovering steep losses in the previous session caused by market concerns about a bailout plan for Cyprus.

Finanancial stocks led gainers, with the top lender, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia rising 0.9 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 34.6 points to 5,050 by 2309 GMT. The benchmark dropped 2.1 percent on Monday, its largest one-day fall in 4 weeks.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was trading flat at 4,341.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.