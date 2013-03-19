FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares lose early gains, end at one-month low
March 19, 2013

Australia shares lose early gains, end at one-month low

SYDNEY, March 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares surrendered early gains to fall 0.6 percent and close at a one-month low on Tuesday as minutes of the central bank’s latest meeting were seen reducing the chances of a rate cut and on worries about the bank bailout in Cyprus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 28 points to close at 4,987.4 according to the latest data, its weakest finish since February 21. The benchmark had dropped 2.1 percent on Monday, its largest one day drop in four weeks.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.1 percent, or 4 points to 4,345.0. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)

