FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares slip on weak miners, political uncertainty
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 21, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares slip on weak miners, political uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares reversed early gains to finish a volatile session down 0.2 percent on Thursday, as weak metal prices hit miners and sentiment was further dented by political uncertainty as Prime Minister Julia Gillard faced a leadership challenge.

Billabong shares tumbled 14.2 percent to an all time low of A$0.70 amid concerns about the status of two rival $544 million bids for the troubled surf-wear company.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 8 points to close at 4,959.4 according to the latest data, down for the fourth consecutive session. The dip reversed intraday gains that saw the index reach 4,998.0 points. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent, or 6.9 points to 4,342.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.