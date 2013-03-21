FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares to open lower, set for weekly loss
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 21, 2013 / 10:41 PM / in 5 years

Australian shares to open lower, set for weekly loss

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Friday as investors wait to see if Cyprus can meet
the European Union's Monday deadline to raise billions of euros
to secure an international bailout or face a financial system
collapse..
    Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard survived a
leadership crisis on Thursday, but worries over the stability of
the government could weigh on shares. 
    
    * Local share price index futures fell to 4,935, a
24.4 point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2 percent to
4,959.4 on Thursday, its fourth consecutive fall, to be down 3.1
percent so far this week.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.1
percent to 4,339.7 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as Oracle's revenue fell far
short of expectations and worries intensified about the effect
of Cyprus' troubles on the euro zone, with the Dow Jones
industrial average ending down 0.6 percent. 
    * Gold rose to its highest in nearly a month as investors
switched out of copper and stocks on Cyprus fears.
    * After its shares plunged to a record low, troubled
Australian surfwear firm Billabong International Ltd 
said it remains in talks with two groups weighing $544 million
bids for the company 
                                                                                                             
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2210 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1545.8      -0.83%   -12.910
 USD/JPY                          95           0.13%     0.120
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9147          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1614.64      0.03%     0.550
 US CRUDE                         92.43       -0.02%    -0.020
 DOW JONES                        14421.49    -0.62%    -90.24
 ASIA ADRS                        135.44      -0.89%     -1.21
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                               
 
       
  * Wall St slides as Oracle drops, Cyprus worries escalate 
  * Oil falls on demand outlook worries as Cyprus struggles 
  * Gold hits nearly 1-month high on fears over Cyprus    
  * Copper falls on Cyprus fears, firm dollar            
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.