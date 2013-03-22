FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares edge up, but suffers 3 pct loss for week
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 22, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares edge up, but suffers 3 pct loss for week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched up 0.2 percent on Friday, snapping a four-day losing run, but that didn’t prevent the market from suffering its biggest weekly loss in almost a year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 7.9 points to close at 4,967.3, according to the latest data, as investors bought recently beaten down stocks. The benchmark lost 3 percent for the week, its biggest weekly drop since May 2012.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished the week flat at 4,342.9 points. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.