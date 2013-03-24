FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares may inch up, await Cyprus deal news
March 24, 2013 / 10:26 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares may inch up, await Cyprus deal news

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares may open
firmer on Monday, supported by investors looking for value buys
after last week's fall and a recovery in iron ore prices, but
sentiment will be hesitant while markets wait to see if Cyprus
can avert a banking crisis.

    * Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent
to 4,993, a 25.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark inched up 0.2 percent on
Friday, but fell 3 percent for the week.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index were nearly
flat at 4,342.4 in early trade.
    * With Cyprus facing a Monday deadline to avert a collapse
of its banking system, President Nicos Anastasiades is meeting
with international lenders to try to craft a deal on a 10
billion euro ($13 billion) bailout after a first attempt
collapsed last week.    
    * U.S. stocks rose on Friday on optimism that a deal to bail
out Cyprus would be reached, but ended lower for the week for
just the second time this year. 
    * Spot iron ore prices were steady on Friday, recovering
from three-month lows hit last week, amid signals that buyers
from top importer China are keen on rebuilding stockpiles.
 Copper rose, helped by bargain hunting and
consumer buying in China. 
    * Australia's Leighton Holdings Ltd has appointed
board member Bob Humphris as its new chairman to replace Stephen
Johns, who quit in a row with majority shareholder Hochtief
. 
    * Australia mall operator Westfield Group said on
Monday it had reached an agreement with O'Connor Capital
Partners on a joint venture investment in six Westfield regional
malls in the U.S. state of Florida.   
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2154 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1556.89      0.72%    11.090
USD/JPY                   94.52        0.02%     0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.9267          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1607.79      0.00%     0.000
US CRUDE                  93.71        0.00%     0.000
DOW JONES                 14512.03     0.63%     90.54
ASIA ADRS                136.17       0.54%      0.73
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
  * Wall St rises on Cyprus deal hopes, but dips for week   
  * Oil gains, Brent premium to US crude narrowest since July
 
  * Gold down as Cyprus fears ease, notches weekly gain   
  * Copper up on consumer buying, Cyprus bank deal       
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
