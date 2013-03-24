FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares inch up 0.4 pct, await Cyprus deal
March 24, 2013 / 11:26 PM / 5 years ago

Australian shares inch up 0.4 pct, await Cyprus deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.4
percent early on Monday, supported by bargain hunters after last
week's fall and a recovery in iron ore prices, but Cyprus
bailout talks weighed on sentiment.
    With Cyprus facing a Monday deadline to avert a collapse of
its banking system, President Nicos Anastasiades is meeting with
international lenders to try to craft a deal on a 10 billion
euro ($13 billion) bailout after a first attempt collapsed last
week.    
    The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 20.5 points to 4,987.8
by 2316 GMT. The benchmark inched up 0.2 percent on Friday, but
fell 3 percent for the week.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was nearly flat
at 4,342.0.
    
    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
