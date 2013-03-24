Australian shares inch up 0.4 pct, await Cyprus deal

SYDNEY, March 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.4 percent early on Monday, supported by bargain hunters after last week's fall and a recovery in iron ore prices, but Cyprus bailout talks weighed on sentiment. With Cyprus facing a Monday deadline to avert a collapse of its banking system, President Nicos Anastasiades is meeting with international lenders to try to craft a deal on a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout after a first attempt collapsed last week. The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 20.5 points to 4,987.8 by 2316 GMT. The benchmark inched up 0.2 percent on Friday, but fell 3 percent for the week. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was nearly flat at 4,342.0. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)