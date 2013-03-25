FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miners, banks drag Australian shares lower
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 25, 2013 / 11:21 PM / 5 years ago

Miners, banks drag Australian shares lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, March 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.7 percent on Tuesday as investors sold miners and financials in response to weak metal prices and new worries about the prospects for Cyprus and the eurozone.

Westpac Banking Corp posted the biggest loss among the banks, down 0.9 percent

Blue chip miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 1 percent and 2 percent respectively.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 33.9 points to trade at 4,956.3 by 2310 GMT. It rose 0.5 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.2 percent or 7.9 points to 4,348.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.