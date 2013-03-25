Miners, banks drag Australian shares lower

(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, March 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.7 percent on Tuesday as investors sold miners and financials in response to weak metal prices and new worries about the prospects for Cyprus and the eurozone.

Westpac Banking Corp posted the biggest loss among the banks, down 0.9 percent

Blue chip miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 1 percent and 2 percent respectively.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 33.9 points to trade at 4,956.3 by 2310 GMT. It rose 0.5 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.2 percent or 7.9 points to 4,348.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Stephen Coates)