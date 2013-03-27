Australia shares end up 0.9 pct, NZ market at record high

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.9 percent on Wednesday, their biggest percentage rise in nearly two weeks, led by financials and miners as broader sentiment was underpinned by a record-high close for Wall Street’s Dow Jones industrial average.

Blue chip iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 0.8 percent and 1.6 percent respectively. National AusTralia Bank led the banks, ending up 1 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 44.8 points to close at 4,995.0, according to latest available figures. The benchmark had fallen 0.8 percent on Tuesday to its lowest close since February 7.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished the session 1.5 percent or 66 points higher at an all-time high of 4,412.1. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)