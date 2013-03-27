FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares end up 0.9 pct, NZ market at record high
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 27, 2013 / 5:34 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares end up 0.9 pct, NZ market at record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.9 percent on Wednesday, their biggest percentage rise in nearly two weeks, led by financials and miners as broader sentiment was underpinned by a record-high close for Wall Street’s Dow Jones industrial average.

Blue chip iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 0.8 percent and 1.6 percent respectively. National AusTralia Bank led the banks, ending up 1 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 44.8 points to close at 4,995.0, according to latest available figures. The benchmark had fallen 0.8 percent on Tuesday to its lowest close since February 7.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished the session 1.5 percent or 66 points higher at an all-time high of 4,412.1. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.