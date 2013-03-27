FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen subdued, euro zone worries linger
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 27, 2013 / 10:46 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen subdued, euro zone worries linger

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open lower on Thursday, the last day of trade before the Easter
holiday, following a subdued session on Wall Street amid ongoing
concerns about the Cyprus financial crisis. 
    
    * Local share price index futures dipped 0.3
percent to 4,991, a 4.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on
Wednesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent to 4,402.2 in early trade, backing off from a record
high hit in the previous session.
    * U.S. stocks rebounded from early declines to close little
changed on Wednesday, but investors were still worried about the
chance of a run on Cypriot banks and its possible implications
for other euro-zone lenders. 
    * Iron ore hit its highest in almost two weeks on Wednesday
as some Chinese mills rebuilt stockpiles, although upward
momentum could be short-lived as steel producers curb output
amid slow demand. 
    * Copper fell on Wednesday due to a stronger dollar and
concerns over the euro zone, while data was mixed out of the
United States, the world's largest economy.  
    * Australian construction firm Leighton Holdings Ltd
 said it has reached agreement with Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan for the sale of about 70 percent of its
telecommunications assets. 
    * Bluescope Steel Ltd, Australia's largest steel
maker, said it has started its $1.36 billion metal joint venture
with Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp after completing the
sale of 50 percent of business. 
    * Linc Energy Ltd said it has raised A$200 million
in a convertible bonds issue.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2159 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1562.85     -0.06%    -0.920
USD/JPY                   94.37       -0.06%    -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8454          --    -0.066
SPOT GOLD                 1604.85      0.00%     0.060
US CRUDE                  96.69        0.11%     0.110
DOW JONES                 14526.16    -0.23%    -33.49
ASIA ADRS                136.30       0.30%      0.41
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                     
  
  * Wall St ends flat on late buying, Cyprus woes linger    
  * Oil higher but rising crude inventories limit gains    
  * Gold edges up on euro zone fears, Fed stimulus hopes  
  * Copper falls on strong dollar, euro zone worries     
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.