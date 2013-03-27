Australia shares slip ahead of Easter, euro zone worries linger

(Updates to open) SYDNEY, March 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.5 percent at the open on Thursday, the last day of trade before the Easter holiday, following a subdued session on Wall Street as investors were restrained by concerns about the Cyprus financial crisis. The S&P/ASX 200 index had lost 23.3 points to trade at 4,971.7 by 2311 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched down 0.1 percent to 4,408.5, backing off from a record high hit in the previous session. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)