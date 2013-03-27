FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares slip ahead of Easter, euro zone worries linger
March 27, 2013 / 11:17 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares slip ahead of Easter, euro zone worries linger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)
    SYDNEY, March 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.5
percent at the open on Thursday, the last day of trade before
the Easter holiday, following a subdued session on Wall Street
as investors were restrained by concerns about the Cyprus
financial crisis.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index had lost 23.3 points to trade
at 4,971.7 by 2311 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched down 0.1
percent to 4,408.5, backing off from a record high hit in the
previous session.
    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
