Australia shares down on China and euro zone worries; end the quarter stronger
March 28, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares down on China and euro zone worries; end the quarter stronger

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds details on stock movements, comments)
    SYDNEY, March 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped 0.6
percent on Thursday, with both banks and miners taking a hit, in
line with peers across Asia on fears of a potential run on
Cyprus's banks.
    Sentiment also turned weaker after China, which is
Australia's biggest trading partner, ordered banks to strengthen
controls over wealth management products, highlighting the risks
to its financial system.  
    "Tightening in China for the rest of the year could be
negative for the overall region and for equities," said Chris
Weston, IG Markets' chief market strategist in Melbourne.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 28.5 points to close at
4,966.5, according to the latest data. The benchmark ended the
month 2.7 percent lower, the biggest decline in ten months, but
was still 6.8 percent stronger for the quarter.    
    For Europe, investors fear a stampede at Cypriot banks on
Thursday, which reopen with tight controls imposed on
transactions to prevent fleeing depositors from cleaning out the
vaults in a catastrophic bank run.  
    "Whatever is happening in Europe in terms of Cyprus and the
ramifications of that, maybe a lot of traders just don't want to
be long or don't want to have positions over this long weekend,"
said Winston Sammut, investment director at Maxim Asset
Management.
    Big banks all lost ground, with Australia's No. 1 lender
Commonwealth Bank of Australia ending 0.5 percent
lower.
    Leading miners were weaker despite a rebound in iron ore
prices. BHP Billiton Ltd lost 1.3 percent and Rio Tinto
Ltd dropped 1.1 percent.  
    The world's no. 3 gold producer Newcrest Mining 
dived 8.3 percent to a nearly 4-1/2 year low, after cutting its
gold production guidance for the 2013 financial year. 
    Still, IG Markets' Weston said the first quarter would be
the strongest for 2013, given that valuations have shot up.
    "I will be looking to take profits on equity positions and
see what happens in different macro-economic scenarios and look
to buy at more compelling levels," he said.
    Consumer staples were weaker on Thursday, with Australia's
biggest supermarket chain Woolworths Ltd losing 1.1
percent. Rival Coles-owner Wesfarmers Ltd fell 1.0
percent.
    Blood products maker CSL ltd bucked the trend and
gained 0.4 percent, while the flagship telco company Telstra
Corp Ltd declined 0.9 percent.
    Bluescope Steel Ltd, Australia's largest steel
maker, jumped 2.9 percent after it started its $1.36 billion
metal joint venture with Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
after completing the sale of 50 percent of business.
 
    Agriculture chemicals company Nufarm Ltd plunged
17.2 percent to a 1-1/2 year low, after it posted disappointing
H1 profits and gave a downbeat outlook on Monday. 
    Linc Energy Ltd dived 12.4 percent to A$2.34, after
it said it had raised A$200 million in a convertible bonds
issue.         
    The Australian market will be closed for the Easter holiday
and resume next Tuesday, when the Reserve Bank of Australia meet
to make its rate decision for April.
    All 22 economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank
to keep interest rates unchanged at a record low 3.0 percent,
waiting for further evidence that past cuts are indeed working
to stimulate the economy. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index clawed back and
rose 0.2 percent to close at a record high of 4,422.8. 

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

