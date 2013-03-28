FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares down 0.6 pct; end the quarter 7 pct higher
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 28, 2013 / 5:30 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares down 0.6 pct; end the quarter 7 pct higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    SYDNEY, March 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped 0.6
percent on Thursday, with both banks and miners ending lower, as
investors shunned long positions on the last day of trade before
Easter.
      Sentiment also turned weaker after China, which is
Australia's biggest trading partner, ordered banks to tighten
controls over wealth management products, highlighting the risks
to its financial system.  
    The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 28.5 points to close at
4,966.5, according to the latest data. The benchmark ended the
month 2.7 percent lower, the biggest decline in ten months, but
was still 6.8 percent stronger for the quarter. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index clawed back and
rose 0.2 percent to close at a record high of 4,422.8.
        

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.