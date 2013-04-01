FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 1, 2013 / 10:42 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen edging up, iron ore prices to weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares may edge up at
open on Tuesday as investors return from the Easter break
looking for bargains after last week's dip, but the market will
be pressured by worries about  metals demand from China as iron
ore prices fell 2 percent.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to 4,988, a 21.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark dropped 0.6 percent in the
last trading day ahead of the Easter holidays.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent to 4,403.2 in early trade.
    * The Reserve Bank of Australia holds a policy review on
Tuesday. All 22 economists polled by Reuters expect the central
bank to keep interest rates unchanged at a record low 3.0
percent, waiting for further evidence that past cuts are indeed
working to stimulate the economy.     
    * U.S. stocks fell on Monday in one of the lightest volume
days of the year, pulling back after the S&P 500's record
closing high last week and weaker-than-expected U.S.
manufacturing data. 
    * Shanghai steel futures fell more than 2 percent to their
lowest in nearly four months on Monday, reflecting investor
concern over a slow pickup in demand in top consumer China which
is boosting efforts to cool its real estate sector. 
    * Copper prices sank on Monday to their lowest levels since
last summer on concerns about waning demand after
weaker-than-expected manufacturing data from China, the world's
No. 1 copper consumer, and the United States, the world's
biggest economy.
    * Top global miner BHP Billiton  is freezing
all its projects in Gabon, mining ministry sources said on
Friday, dashing government hopes for sizeable investments in
manganese and iron ore production. 
 
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2205 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1562.17     -0.45%    -7.020
USD/JPY                   93.23        0.02%     0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8348          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1598.89      0.03%     0.490
US CRUDE                  97          -0.07%    -0.070
DOW JONES                 14572.85    -0.04%     -5.69
ASIA ADRS                133.01      -1.98%     -2.69
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St down after factory data, last week's records    
  * Brent higher in choppy trading, U.S. crude slips       
  * Gold up in holiday trade after weak US factory data   
  * Shanghai, NY Copper fall on disappointing data       
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
