Australia shares up 0.5 pct ahead of rate decision; miners weigh

(Updates to open) SYDNEY, April 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares opened up 0.5 percent on Tuesday as investors returned from the Easter break looking for bargains after last week's dip, but miners were lower, pressured by worries about metals demand from China as iron ore prices fell 2 percent. Investors will focus on comments by the Reserve Bank of Australia, which holds a policy review on Tuesday. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at a record low 3.0 percent, waiting for further evidence that past cuts are working to stimulate the economy. The S&P/ASX 200 index added 26.8 points to trade at 4,993.3 by 2311 GMT. The benchmark dropped 0.6 percent in the last trading day ahead of the Easter holidays. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 4,411.1 in early trade. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)