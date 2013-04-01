FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares up 0.5 pct ahead of rate decision; miners weigh
April 1, 2013 / 11:22 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares up 0.5 pct ahead of rate decision; miners weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)
    SYDNEY, April 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares opened up 0.5
percent on Tuesday as investors returned from the Easter break
looking for bargains after last week's dip, but miners were
lower, pressured by worries about  metals demand from China as
iron ore prices fell 2 percent.
    Investors will focus on comments by the Reserve Bank of
Australia, which holds a policy review on Tuesday. The central
bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at a record
low 3.0 percent, waiting for further evidence that past cuts are
working to stimulate the economy. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index added 26.8 points to trade at
4,993.3 by 2311 GMT. The benchmark dropped 0.6 percent in the
last trading day ahead of the Easter holidays.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent to 4,411.1 in early trade.

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

