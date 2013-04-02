FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end 0.4 pct higher after RBA maintains easing bias
April 2, 2013 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares end 0.4 pct higher after RBA maintains easing bias

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    SYDNEY, April 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended 0.4
percent higher on Tuesday, driven by banks and defensive stocks
as investors looked for bargains after recent dips, but miners
remained pressured by worries about demand from China.
    The market pushed slightly higher after the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) kept its main cash rate at a record low of 3.0
percent, but left open the possibility of further easing if the
economy failed to respond to past cuts. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index added 19.0 points to close at
4,985.5, according to the latest data. The benchmark dropped 0.6
percent in the last trading day ahead of the Easter holidays.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 0.3
percent to 4,411.4.
    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

