Australian shares inch up; investors cautious before trade data
April 2, 2013 / 11:16 PM / 4 years ago

Australian shares inch up; investors cautious before trade data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, April 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched up 0.3 percent led by financials, following a rise on Wall Street overnight, but weakness in gold miners capped gains as investors awaited local trade data due out later on Wednesday.

Westpac Banking Corp led banks higher, rising 0.6 percent. Australia New Zealand Banking Group bucked the trend, slipping 0.3 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 12.4 points at 4,997.9 by 2310 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 7.6 points to 4,419. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

