Australian shares open lower, commodities and miners drag

(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, April 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares opened 0.6 percent lower on Thursday following sharp losses on Wall Street overnight, with weaker copper and oil prices dragging down index-heavy resources stocks.

Global miners Rio Tinto Ltd lost 1.3 percent, while BHP Billiton Ltd fell 1.5 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 27.6 points to trade at 4,930.3 by 2311 GMT. The benchmark dropped 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was trading flat, down 1 point to 4,411.8 in early trade. (Reporting by Michael Sin; Editing by Eric Meijer)