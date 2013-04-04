FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares fall 0.9 percent; gold stocks plunge
April 4, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Australian shares fall 0.9 percent; gold stocks plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped 0.9 percent on Thursday, pulled down by weaker commodities’ prices and broader concern over rising tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Strong Australian retail and building data failed to lift the market.

Gold stocks were hit hard after bullion dropped to a ten-month low, with the world’s No 3 gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd dropping 5.2 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 44.2 points to close at 4,913.5, according to the latest data. The benchmark dropped 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index ended 0.4 higher at 4,430.2.

Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
