Australia shares lose early gains on U.S. worries
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 5, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares lose early gains on U.S. worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.5 percent on Friday, retreating from early gains after an unexpected jump in U.S. weekly jobless claims stoked worries ahead of key U.S. employment data later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 22.1 points to close at 4,891.4, according to the latest data. The benchmark dropped 0.9 percent on Thursday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished the session up 0.1 percent, or 2.8 points, at 4,433. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
