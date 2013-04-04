FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
XX-Australia shares seen higher boosted by BoJ's tight policy move
April 4, 2013 / 10:21 PM / in 4 years

XX-Australia shares seen higher boosted by BoJ's tight policy move

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Australian shares are likely to rise on Friday, pushed higher by
the Bank of Japan's new aggressive policies to jump-start the
Japanese economy, news that nudged Wall Street into positive
territory at the close of day. 
    
     * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
to 4,928, a 14.52 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 44.2 points to 4,913.48.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent to 4,421.26 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday after the
Bank of Japan announced aggressive, market-lifting policies to
jump-start its economy, but weak U.S. jobs data capped gains. 
    * Copper bounced from an eight-month low on Thursday as the
euro recovered against the dollar, but doubts remained over the
prospects for industrial metals as physical demand remains weak
and inventories are at multi-year highs.
                                                                                                                    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2145 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1559.98       0.4%     6.290
 USD/JPY                          96.36        0.03%     0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.766           --    -0.050
 SPOT GOLD                        1553.3      -0.26%    -4.050
 US CRUDE                         93.26        0.00%     0.000
 DOW JONES                        14606.11     0.38%     55.76
 ASIA ADRS                        135.89       2.57%      3.40
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                      
 
 
  * Wall St rises after BOJ move, but U.S. jobs data a drag 
  * Oil extends fall on jobless, claims, Brent at 5-mth low 
  * Gold hits 10-month low despite Japan stimulus, ECB cut 
  * Copper soars from 8-month low, demand worries linger 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)

