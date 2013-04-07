FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen under pressure after US jobs disappoint
April 7, 2013 / 10:41 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen under pressure after US jobs disappoint

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares may open under
pressure on Monday after U.S. stocks fell on
weaker-than-expected jobs data and as lower copper and oil
prices drag on resource stocks, with investors also watching
reaction to the Bank of Japan's stimulus.
     
    * Local share price index futures edged down 0.1
percent to 4,890, a 1.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on
Friday to its lowest close in two months.  
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index shed 3.9
points to 4,429.0 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year with losses
on Friday after a weaker-than-expected jobs report undermined
confidence in the economy and first-quarter earnings growth. 
    * Copper fell on Friday to within sight of the eight-month
lows after the U.S. jobs data spooked investors about the state
of the world's largest economy. 
    * Expectations that China's steel demand will pick up pace
in the second quarter could boost buying interest for iron ore
when Chinese buyers return from holiday on Monday.
 
    * Sundance Resources is poised to walk away from a
$1.4 billion takeover by China's Hanlong Group, analysts said,
after the deal was blighted by a series of regulatory hurdles,
financing problems and market volatility. 
   * Australia's job advertisements for March will be due at
0130GMT. 
   
  ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2212 GMT ----------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                   1553.28     -0.43%    -6.700
 USD/JPY                   98.47        0.64%     0.630
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7145          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                 1581.64      0.01%     0.140
 US CRUDE                  92.89        0.20%     0.190
 DOW JONES                 14565.25    -0.28%    -40.86
 ASIA ADRS                135.54      -0.26%     -0.35
 -------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                          
        
  * S&P posts 2013's worst weekly drop on jobs data         
  * Brent crude settles lower, drops 5.4 pct week-on-week  
  * Gold rallies as weak U.S. jobs data affirms Fed easing 
  * Copper slides after weak U.S. jobs report            
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

