Australian shares inch up, iron ore miners support

(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, April 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched up 0.1 percent as some global miners posted modest gains, although buying interest was sparse after a weak U.S. jobs report on Friday raised concerns that the recovery in the world’s largest economy may be losing steam.

BHP Billiton Ltd and Iluka Resources Ltd climbed 1 percent and 1.1 percent respectively. Rio Tinto Ltd bucked the trend, falling 0.9 percent.

The miners were also likely helped by expectations that no.1 importer China’s steel demand will pick up pace in the second quarter.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged 4.2 points higher to 4,895.6 by 0013 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Friday to its lowest close in two months.

U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year with losses on Friday after a weaker-than-expected jobs report undermined confidence in the economy and first-quarter earnings growth.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent or 6.9 points to 4,426.1. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)