Australian shares inch up, slip back as job ad data disappoints

SYDNEY, April 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares retreated from early morning gains to edge up 0.1 percent as some global miners posted modest gains, although buying interest was sparse afer new data showed a dip in local job advertising.

Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet pulled back in March after two months of gains, suggesting firms are still cautious of hiring despite evidence of a revival in consumer demand.

“The ANZ job advertisements (series) showed a fall of 1.5 percent in March, that was probably one of the triggers [for the market pulling back from early gains],” said Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG Markets.

“The bearish comments from the ANZ job ads and possibly some profit taking drove the market lower.”

The S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 4.8 points, to 4,896.2 by 0158 GMT after reaching an intraday high of 4,914 points. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Friday to its lowest close in two months.

“The early tone may be supported by the fact that our market has lost considerable ground already,” said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

“[It may] also be because U.S. markets managed to finish off well off their lows on Friday.”

U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year with losses on Friday after a weaker-than-expected jobs report undermined confidence in the economy and first-quarter earnings growth.

BHP Billiton Ltd and Iluka Resources Ltd climbed 1.4 percent and 1.9 percent respectively. Rio Tinto bucked the trend, dropping 1.5 percent.

The miners were also likely helped by expectations that no.1 importer China’s steel demand will pick up pace in the second quarter.

Gold miners were firmer after bullion rallied over 1.5 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day gain since November, as disappointing U.S. job data fuelled expectations the Federal Reserve will continue its bullion-friendly bond purchases. Newcrest Mining Ltd and Regis Resources Ltd rallied 1.1 percent and 3.8 percent respectively.

Banks were moderately stronger with Westpac Banking Corp and Australia New Zealand Banking group both inching up 0.1 percent. National Australia Bank slipped 0.1 percent.

China authorised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac to be market makers for the direct trading of China’s yuan and the Australian dollar, Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard said on Monday.

Defensives were mixed. Top supermarket chain Woolworths Ltd and top telecoms provider Telstra Ltd both slipped 0.2 percent. Blood products maker CSL Ltd climbed 0.9 percent while gas utility Origin Energy added 1.7 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.8 percent, or 33.8 points, to 4,399.2.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Shares in Sundance Resources were suspended. The company is poised to walk away from a $1.4 billion takeover by China’s Hanlong Group, analysts said, after the deal was blighted by a series of regulatory hurdles, financing problems and market volatitlity.

* Australia’s top airline Qantas Ltd lost 2.6 percent to A$1.715 amid rising fears the bird-flu virus would affect air travel, according to research analysts at Foster Stockbroking.

The H7N0 virus which was previously known only to infect birds has mutated to affect humans, with the death toll from the virus rising to six, Chinese authorities said.

* Wesfarmers Ltd rose 0.6 percent to A$40.08 after it appointed supermarket giant Coles’ executive Stuart Machin as managing director of Target, one of Australia’s biggest retailers.

