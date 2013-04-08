FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen climbing, Wall St, higher metal prices to help
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
April 8, 2013 / 11:07 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen climbing, Wall St, higher metal prices to help

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Australian shares are set to open higher, after Wall Street and
metals prices rose and U.S. aluminium giant Alcoa kicked
off the U.S. reporting season by beating earnings forecasts.
     
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to 4,929.0, a 23.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 3.6
points to 4,400.8 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks ended a volatile session higher on Monday as
investors looked ahead to an earnings season expected to show
modest growth despite concerns about the economy's health.
    * Copper rose on Monday, rebounding from falls the previous
week, as the euro gained ground against the dollar and a strike
in Chile raised concerns over temporary supply constraints. Gold
fell as investors took profits following a rally last Friday. 
    * Shares in Sundance Resources will resume trading
following a three-week halt after it finally terminated a $1.4
billion takeover by private Chinese firm Hanlong Group and said
late on Monday it was in talks with other parties.
    * Struggling TV broadcaster Ten Network Holdings 
reports first-half earnings.
    * Surfwear retailer Billabong International may
announce a A$287 million ($298 million) takeover by a consortium
led by its former U.S. chief, Paul Naude, according to media
reports.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2239 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1563.07      0.63%     9.790
USD/JPY                   99.52        0.17%     0.170
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7452          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1572.85     -0.02%    -0.240
US CRUDE                  93.44        0.09%     0.080
DOW JONES                 14613.48     0.33%     48.23
ASIA ADRS                136.81       0.93%      1.27
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St closes higher, Alcoa volatile after results     
  * Crude edges up, Brent premium to WTI lowest since June 
  * Gold falls on US equities gain, Soros comment         
  * Copper rebounds on strong euro, Chile strike supports 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 ($1 = 0.9622 Australian dollars)
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

