FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares jump 1.5 pct, led by miners and financials
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 9, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares jump 1.5 pct, led by miners and financials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares jumped 1.5 percent in their biggest single-day rise in three weeks on Tuesday, led by miners and financials after Wall Street stocks gained overnight and data from China showed inflation had eased.

China’s annual consumer inflation eased to 2.1 percent in March from 3.2 percent in February, leaving policymakers room to keep monetary conditions loose to support an economic recovery.

Westpac Banking Corp, the biggest gainer among financials, climbed 2.6 percent.

Among miners, BHP Billiton Ltd added 1.4 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd jumped 3.5 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 71.3 points at 4,976.8, according to the latest data. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday, snapping three sessions of losses.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished the session virtually flat, or 2 points lower, at 4,395.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.