April 10, 2013 / 12:25 AM / in 4 years

Australian shares open flat on profit-taking, miners jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, April 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares opened flat on Wednesday after a retreat in financials offset a rally in miners driven by higher iron ore prices, as tensions on the Korean peninsula motivated some investors to lock in profits.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index had lost 0.4 points to 4,976.4 at 0014 GMT, paring earlier gains among miners. The index jumped 1.5 percent on Tuesday, its largest single-day rise in three weeks.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent or 15.4 points to 4,410.6. (Reporting by Michael Sin and Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
