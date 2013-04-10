FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares down 0.2 pct as banks fall; miners jump
April 10, 2013

Australian shares down 0.2 pct as banks fall; miners jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed down 0.2 percent on Wednesday, as a retreat in financial stocks offset a rally in resources driven by higher iron ore prices.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index shed 8.8 points to 4,968.0, according to the latest data. The index jumped 1.5 percent on Tuesday, its largest single-day rise in three weeks.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent or 24.9 points to 4,420.0. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

