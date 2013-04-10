Australia shares seen rising on strong Wall St; jobs data in focus

SYDNEY, April 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen rising on Thursday, buoyed by historical highs marked by both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, while miners are set to benefit from soaring iron ore prices.

* Local share price index futures rose 38 points, a 34-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Wednesday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent, or 11.3 points to 4,431.3.

* U.S. stocks climbed 1 percent on Wednesday with both the Dow and S&P 500 ending at historic highs as cyclical shares led the way higher for a second straight day.

* Copper dipped on Wednesday, giving up some gains from the previous session when it hit two-week highs, as some traders locked in profits and other investors remain concerned about sluggish demand amid weak Chinese copper imports.

* Gold fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day drop in 1-1/2 months, hit by signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve is inching closer to ending its monetary stimulus program and by Cyprus’s plan to sell its gold reserves to raise cash.

* Spot iron ore prices rose to their highest in almost a month as some Chinese mills replenished stockpiles, although a shaky outlook for steel demand has kept buying interest in check.

* Australia’s employment data for March is due out later in the day. The data will be of even more interest this time given February’s astonishingly strong 70,000+ increase in employment. The Reserve Bank of Australia expects subdued employment growth and the unemployment rate to drift gradually higher.

* Top supermarket chain Woolworths Ltd will release its Q3 sales.

