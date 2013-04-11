Australian shares rise, banks lead after Wall Street's record close

(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, April 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.6 percent on Thursday, led by the financial sector as investor sentiment was buoyed by the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 marking historical highs overnight.

In the banking sector, Westpac Banking Corp rallied 1.2 percent while top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia climbed 1 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 28.2 points to 4,996.2 by 0012. The index fell 0.2 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent or 17.3 points to 4,437.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)