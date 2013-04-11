FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rally, financials lead the gains
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 11, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Australia shares rally, financials lead the gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.8 percent on Thursday, underpinned by the financial sector as local data showed unemployment rose, increasing the chance of an interest rate cut, and record overnight highs for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 boosted risk appetites.

Westpac Banking Corp rallied 1.9 percent while Australia New Zealand Banking Group gained 1.6 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 39.1 points higher at 5,007.1, according to the latest data. The index fell 0.2 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished the session down 0.2 percent, or 10.5 points at 4,409.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.