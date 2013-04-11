Australia shares seen rising on record Wall St, miners likely up

SYDNEY, April 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to close the week on a high on Friday after yet another record night for U.S. stocks, with the mining sector likely benefiting from higher copper prices.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, a 14.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Thursday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1 percent or 4.1 points to 4,413.7 in early trade.

* U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 to new closing highs as positive data on the labor market and an encouraging retail outlook eased recent conerns about economic growth.

* Gold rose overnight as a drop in the dollar triggered bargain hunting after the previous session’s sharp decline on news of possible gold sales by Cyprus and uncertainty over Federal Reserve’s monetary stimulus.

* Copper prices rose on a weaker dollar and after strong U.S. jobs data lifted sentiment about the outlook for global metals demand.

* Oil prices settled lower after the International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its forecast for oil demand growth this year, the third of the world’s top forecasters to do so at a time of growing supplies.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2243 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1593.37 0.36% 5.640 USD/JPY 99.69 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7913 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1560.73 0.00% -0.010 US CRUDE 93.47 -0.04% -0.040 DOW JONES 14865.14 0.42% 62.90 ASIA ADRS 141.49 1.29% 1.80 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St gains for 4th day, but weak tech hurts NASDAQ * Oil settles lower as demand view dims, inventory rises * Gold rebounds from 1-week low as dollar slips * Copper bounces on strong U.S. jobs data, weak dollar

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)